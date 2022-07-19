Miriam Margolyes Says End of Days Co-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger "Farted in My Face" During Filming

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

Miriam Margolyes isn't looking back at her time working with Arnold Schwarzenegger fondly.

In a new interview, Margolyes got candid about her feelings towards the ​actor, who she ​worked with on the movie End of Days. Margolyes said she believes he's "a bit too full of himself," and claimed he "deliberately" farted in her face on the set of the 1999 film.

"I didn't care for him. He is a bit too full of himself and I don't care for him at all," Margolyes said on a July 18 episode of news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast. Describing the Terminator star as "actually quite rude," the Age of Innocence star recounted the alleged farting incident.​

"He farted in my face," she said. "Now I fart, of course I do. But I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately right in my face."