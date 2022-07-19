Kate Spade Secretly Started Their Extra 30% Off Sale: Save Up to 65% on Carryall Tote Bags & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Getting early access to major sales means you have first pick of all the best styles at the best prices. But more often than not, early access sales require you to be part of a store's membership program. Lucky for us, we've got early access to a sale we just know you're going to love. Best part is, you don't need to sign up for anything to shop!
Kate Spade is having a huge summer sale with new markdowns up to 50% off. Not only that, you can score an extra 30% off on top of that. All you have to do is enter the code FRESH at checkout.
If you go to the Kate Spade site, you'll notice the sale hasn't officially launched yet. However, you can still take an extra 30% off your purchase using the code. New styles as well as clearance items are included in the sale. With the additional discount, you can score $200 bags for less than $70! You're basically getting Kate Spade Surprise prices here.
Again, the code you need to enter at checkout is the word FRESH. Be sure to take advantage of this early access into the sale while you still can.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Kate Spade's 30% off summer sale. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Spencer North South Phone Crossbody
Kate Spade's Spencer North South Phone Crossbody is sleek, made of smooth Saffiano leather and is perfectly sized for days when you're on-the-go. It has two zip compartments, interior card slots and an optional crossbody strap.
Kate Spade Flyaway Flip Flops
These colorful and cute Kate Spade flip flops have an extra layer of padding for height and comfort. Right now, they're on sale for $32. With a deal that good, you just know this isn't going to stay in stock for long!
Kate Spade Avenue Medium Satchel
Kate Spade's Avenue Medium Satchel is one of their chicest bags yet. It comes in four colors: cream, tan, black and pink. You can use it as both a crossbody or a handbag, and it's roomy enough to fit your iPad, phone, wallet and more. The bag is originally $378, but you can get it on sale today for $186.
Kate Spade Sam Wicker Madras Mini Satchel
This adorable wicker satchel is the accessory you need for summer. It typically goes for around $300, but you can get it on sale today for just $146.
Kate Spade Spencer Grapefruit Coin Card Case
Whether you need a smaller wallet for more compact purses or you just want something that can fit into your pocket perfectly, the Spencer grapefruit coin card case is a must-have. During the Kate Spade sale, you can get it for just $43.
Kate Spade All Day Rainbow Hearts Large Tote with Wristlet
You can't help but smile when you see the colorful All Day Rainbow Hearts Large Tote, which was released as part of Kate Spade's Pride collection this year. The tote is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop and it comes with matching wristlet. It's originally $278 but you can get it on sale today for $136.
Kate Spade All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote
Keep everything you need for the day and more in Kate Spade's All Day Grapefruit Pop Large Tote. Not only is it on sale for $122, it also comes with a cute wristlet! Such a good deal.
Kate Spade The Pier Palm Fronds Canvas Medium Tote
There's just something truly obsession-worthy about The Pier Palm Fronds Canvas Medium Tote. It's cute, practical and perfect for the season. Right now, it's on sale for less than $150.
Kate Spade Knott Palm Fronds Canvas Flap Crossbody
If you love the design above but you're looking for something smaller, check out the canvas flap crossbody version. It features six card slots, an exterior slip pocket and a magnetic snap flap closure. It's typically goes for $248, but it's on sale now for $139.
Kate Spade Roulette Top-Handle Crossbody
This pretty crossbody bag is made of soft pebbled leather and features 10 card slots and an option chain strap. One recent reviewer said the peach color is beautiful in person and looks great with the gold hardware.
They wrote, "The chain is the perfect length and the (top) handle on the purse is perfect to hold it by if you want to look more cosmopolitan! Overall, it's at least a 13 out of 10! Would DEFINITELY recommend to a friend and will be ordering again very soon!"
Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet
You can't go wrong with a sleek wristlet from Kate Spade, especially when it's on sale for around $30! There are three colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Give your outfit a nice bright pop of color with the Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag. It's originally $198, but you can get it on sale today or $69.
Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody
Carry around all the absolute essentials and more in the Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody. It comes in morning light yellow and romaine green, both of which are so cute. It's originally $198, but you can get it on sale for as low as $97.
Kate Spade Spencer Double-Zip Dome Crossbody
The Spencer Double-Zip Dome Crossbody is a style that Kate Spade shoppers can't get enough of. As one recent reviewer wrote, "The quality is very good, leather feels nice and although it's small, it fits a lot of items. The center pocket is perfect for phone and the two zippers have lot of room for wallet, keys, tissues etc."
You can get it on sale today for less than $100!
Kate Spade Wing It Wicker Butterfly Coin Purse On A Chain
This butterfly coin purse on a chain is insanely cute and such a great piece to wear with a plain t-shirt and jeans this summer. It's nearly $150 originally, but you can get it on sale now for $73. If you're concerned over size, Kate Spade shoppers say this is actually bigger than it looks. One reviewer said they could even fit their cards and a set of keys.
Kate Spade Spot The Spade Enamel Hinged Bangle
Although this particular deal isn't on Kate Spade's main site, it's just so good, we just had to let you know. Kate Spade Surprise's Deal of the Day today is this iconic bangle bracelet for just $19. It's originally $59 and is typically on sale for $29. But for today and today only, you can get it for less than $20! You can choose to get this in black, red and white.
