Kelly Rowland and More React to Sesame Place's Apology Over Incident Involving Theme Park Character

Watch : Kelly Rowland Recalls Reuniting With Father in Moving Post

Kelly Rowland and several other stars have weighed in on a viral video involving a Sesame Place Philadelphia employee.

On July 17, a mother of two young Black girls shared a video showing the worker—who was dressed as the muppet Rosita—seemingly ignoring her daughters as they held their hands up for a high five during the parade at the theme park.

"THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!" the mom captioned the Instagram video. "Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I'm crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW!!"

After the video went viral, Sesame Place issued a statement saying that the costumes the employees wear can "sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests."