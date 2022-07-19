Love Island USA: From Toenails to Toys, Here's What the Islanders Are Looking for in the Bedroom

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

The cast of Love Island USA is turning up the heat.

Peacock's iteration of the beloved U.K. series finally kicks off on July 19, but before you hit play and head to the picturesque California villa where the Islanders are staying, why not get to know a little (or, in some cases, a lot) about what exactly they're looking for in a partner?

E! News' Daily Pop caught up with the cast just in time for the premiere, and it's safe to say that everyone's raring to go. Take Zeta, for example. As she put it during the exclusive interview, "I have to be physically attracted to you, emotionally, spiritually attracted to you. When I have all of those things, I'm like a horn dog. I'm like, 'Let's go now, and then, and tomorrow, and next week.'"

Timmy is equally excited to meet his match, telling Daily Pop that he's looking for a few select attributes. "I love hips, I love the buttocks. Toenails matter too," he said with a laugh. "If I see something I want, I'm gonna pursue it."