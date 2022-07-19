Ana de Armas Rivals Male Co-Stars in Sexy Suit at The Gray Man Berlin Premiere

Ana de Armas skipped the typical ballgown for a custom Louis Vuitton navy blue suit at the the Berlin premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man.

Mark our words, Ana de Armas' menswear look will have everyone following suit!

The actress stepped out in style at the Berlin premiere of the Netflix film, The Gray Man, wearing a sleek and sexy custom three-piece navy blue suit. Ahead of the movie screening at the Zoo Palast cinema, Ana showcased the dazzling Louis Vuitton ensemble, which she paired with shiny silver heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

The longline blazer with peak lapels gave the look a more androgynous feel that perfectly complemented the slim-fitted trousers and tailored vest. She was styled by Samantha McMillen.

The Blonde actress' effortless wavy ponytail and bold red lip made her fashion moment all the more effortless. And dare we say Ana's suit rivaled her co-stars' attire, including Ryan GoslingChris Evans and Regé-Jean Page?

"Thank you Berlin for all the love!" she captioned her July 18 Instagram, alongside photos of her glamorous look. "I had an amazing time last night. Enjoy the movie."

Following the movie premiere, Ana continued her blazer streak and was spotted wearing another fabulous Louis Vuitton ensemble on July 19. 

Tristar Media/WireImage

During her appearance at Bauer Media Radio Studios in London to promote The Gray Man, the Netflix star dressed in preppy schoolgirl attire. She rocked an oversized blazer with luxe gold buttons and an LV emblem, paired with a crisp white button-down, black tie and knee-length skirt.

If anything, the look was reminiscent of her telenovela days when she starred in the teen drama-thriller series, El internado.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix

The Gray Man is set to release on July 22.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

