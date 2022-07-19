Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

After welcoming her second baby with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was spotted out in Miami with a sweet treat. See the couple's rare public appearance below.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 19, 2022 6:40 PMTags
SightingsJoe JonasCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner is feelin' so cool in the 305. 

On July 17, the Game of Thrones star stepped out for the first time since welcoming her second child with husband Joe Jonas

The 26-year-old was spotted wearing denim jeans, a black T-shirt and matching heels. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a colorful handbag that perfectly matched her lollipop. Yes, we're a sucker for the whole ensemble.

Not far behind was Joe, who dressed casually in denim jeans, a blue T-shirt and sneakers. While it's unclear what brought the pair to Miami—well, there is that epic mansion—the couple has a lot to celebrate in their family.

Representatives confirmed to People on July 14 that the pair welcomed their baby girl. The duo is also parents to 23-month-old Willa Jonas. And although Joe and Sophie aren't ready to share additional details about their newest family member, the parents can't help but celebrate their love story online.

photos
Party Pics: Miami

Just last week, Joe surprised fans when he posted a touching video filled with couple moments. The Instagram post, which was shared to the tune of his rock band DNCE's song "Got Me Good," featured clips of him and Sophie in bed cuddling together and images from their 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

Mega

"Started from the bottom now we're here," Joe captioned the July 15 video. "I want to see your love story."

While some fans may wish the couple made their personal life a bit more public, Sophie previously said she is very careful about when she steps out for a major event.

"I'm very protective of the life we've built," she told Elle UK in May. "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

Sophie added, "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool." We think some fans may respectfully disagree. 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

4

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

5

Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Latest News

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

Exclusive

Love Island USA's Singles Get Candid About Bedroom Fantasies

Exclusive

Check in to Peacock's The Resort With Chilling First-Look Pics

Ana de Armas Rivals Male Co-Stars in Sexy Suit at Netflix Premiere

Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Sarah Hyland Reveals the "Wildest" Part of Her Bachelorette Party

Lili Reinhart Considers Her Future in Look Both Ways Trailer