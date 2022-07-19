Lili Reinhart's Look Both Ways Explores Two Very Different Paths in Life

Watch : Lili Reinhart Calls Camila Mendes Her "Goofball" on TikTok

Lili Reinhart leads parallel lives in the trailer for Look Both Ways.

The Netflix film sees Lili's character Natalie take two very different life paths. There's the Natalie who accidentally gets pregnant after having sex with her friend (Danny Ramirez) and moves home to Austin, Tex. to raise her baby. It's not the life Natalie imagined for herself, but it's not bad either.

On the flip side, there's the Natalie who moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career, having made it through a pregnancy scare. It's exciting and just what she wanted, but it also has its downsides.

"Everybody has that moment in their life," Natalie's boss, played by Nia Long, tells her in the trailer, "where they have to decide what's most important to them."

And though it's hard to accept, Natalie learns, "It's not just one moment that defines your life, it's all the moments."