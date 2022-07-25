Summer House's Danielle Olivera Shares Her $20 Must-Haves to "Simplify" Entertaining

We interviewed Danielle Olivera because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Danielle is a paid spokesperson for 1800 Tequila. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer entertaining should be fun!
When the temperatures heat up in New York, Summer House's Danielle Olivera loves traveling to the Hamptons to spend quality time with friends. This season is no different as the Bravo star is partnering up with 1800 Tequila and the brand's Ultimate Strawberry Margarita.
"It's so refreshing!" she told E! News. "It's definitely an easy crowd pleaser whether you're entertaining outside in your backyard, by the pool or by the beach. Just add ice and you're good to go."
Before she enjoys a drink, Danielle is sharing her entertaining essentials. Whether you find yourself enjoying bonfires, dinner parties or date nights this summer, Danielle's picks are just what you need.
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
"I'm obsessed with these sandals, especially when entertaining poolside," Danielle said. "So comfortable, come in so many colors and go with almost every pool outfit." More than 33,000 people give these shoes a 5-star rating after enjoying one (or more) of the 40 colors.
1800 Tequila Ultimate Strawberry Margarita
"There are many flavors to choose from that are delicious, refreshing and simplify margarita making," Danielle shared. "These are a must-have whether you are hosting a party or gifting the party host."
Host Freeze Stemless Margarita Glasses
"Just because the weather is hot, doesn't mean your drink has to be," Danielle said. "Perfect for keeping your 1800 Tequila Margarita cold and refreshing at every sip. I'm also a big fan of reusable plastic when at the beach or pool."
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"Always pack the portable speaker!" Danielle advised. "Definitely a must-have for entertaining and this one by JBL is easy to connect to, a perfect size and so reliable." Plus, more than 90,000 Amazon shoppers gave this gift a 5-star star rating.
Mango Women's Raffia Shopper Bag
"This bag is great for carrying items to bring to the beach or for going out shopping," Danielle said. "I am loving this color green for summer, it's so chic and fun."
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides
"As much as I love getting a nice tan, it can be annoying when applying makeup and being shades darker than the product," Danielle explained. "These drops are perfect for combining with your foundation to achieve a darker shade and bronze glow. Can also use them on their own for a quick and easy bronzing effect."
3 Tier Serving Tray Vintage Galvanized Metal Stand
"This tray is such a fun way to showcase food for a big summer dinner outdoors," Danielle explained. "It's so versatile. You can use it for all kinds of foods, beverages or condiments. I'd recommend a seafood tower, just need to add crushed ice to the tray or other foods like hot dogs and lobster rolls over a bed of French fries." Yes, we're hungry now.
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer Face Lotion
"I swear by this face product and never leave home without it on—especially during the summer," Danielle revealed. "I don't like to wear makeup at the beach or by the pool so this tinted moisturizer is perfect to still feel good about my skin with the added benefit that it's also protecting it." More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers agree after giving the product 5-stars.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)