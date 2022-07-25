Summer House's Danielle Olivera Shares Her $20 Must-Haves to "Simplify" Entertaining

We interviewed Danielle Olivera because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Danielle is a paid spokesperson for 1800 Tequila. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer entertaining should be fun!

When the temperatures heat up in New York, Summer House's Danielle Olivera loves traveling to the Hamptons to spend quality time with friends. This season is no different as the Bravo star is partnering up with 1800 Tequila and the brand's Ultimate Strawberry Margarita.

"It's so refreshing!" she told E! News. "It's definitely an easy crowd pleaser whether you're entertaining outside in your backyard, by the pool or by the beach. Just add ice and you're good to go."

Before she enjoys a drink, Danielle is sharing her entertaining essentials. Whether you find yourself enjoying bonfires, dinner parties or date nights this summer, Danielle's picks are just what you need.