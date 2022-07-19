Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti

Watch : "Laguna Beach" Cast Plays "Real or Fake" Game

Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning.

On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.

"Watching it now, it's so different when you're in the middle of it and you're very emotional," she said. "I will say the fact that Lauren Conrad and I really went after each other is so messed up when I love you, but the person we should have been going after is you."

For those who don't recall, the first episode of Laguna Beach titled "A Black & White Affair" sparked a love triangle between Stephen, Kristin and Lauren. The drama would also introduce one of the biggest feuds of the series.

"This is so classic," Kristin said. "If someone gets cheated on, you go after the other woman. Why are we not blaming the guy—or the girl, whatever the situation is. In a lot of ways, I feel bad."