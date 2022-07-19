See Kevin Hart Accuse Jeff Ross of "Pleasuring" Himself in Hilarious Celebrity Game Face Preview

Watch : Has Jeff Ross Ever Pleasured Himself in a Car?

A NSFW car ride confession.

Celebrity Game Face host Kevin Hart is putting fellow comedians Jeff Ross and Seth Green in the hot seat on the July 19 episode of the E! series. In this hilarious sneak peek, Hart explains the rules of "Guilty as Charged" as fellow contestants Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher and Tawny Newsome and Jimmy O. Yang listen along.

"One member of each team is in the hot seat," Hart says. "I will accuse them of horrible things. If you have done the thing, you hold up your 'Guilty' paddle. If you haven't done it, you hold up your 'Not Guilty' paddle. Once your plea is locked in, I will ask your partner what they think. But, here's the twist: they're blindfolded."

After Green covers his eyes, Ross cracks, "It's not the first time he's worn a blindfold in my house by the way."

For the first round, Hart accuses Ross of "making a FaceTime call while sitting on the toilet" and Green correctly guesses his partner's plea of guilty.