See Kevin Hart Accuse Jeff Ross of "Pleasuring" Himself in Hilarious Celebrity Game Face Preview

By Brett Malec Jul 19, 2022 5:16 PMTags
TVReality TVSeth GreenShowsCelebritiesKevin HartCelebrity Game FaceNBCU
Watch: Has Jeff Ross Ever Pleasured Himself in a Car?

A NSFW car ride confession.

Celebrity Game Face host Kevin Hart is putting fellow comedians Jeff Ross and Seth Green in the hot seat on the July 19 episode of the E! series. In this hilarious sneak peek, Hart explains the rules of "Guilty as Charged" as fellow contestants Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher and Tawny Newsome and Jimmy O. Yang listen along.

"One member of each team is in the hot seat," Hart says. "I will accuse them of horrible things. If you have done the thing, you hold up your 'Guilty' paddle. If you haven't done it, you hold up your 'Not Guilty' paddle. Once your plea is locked in, I will ask your partner what they think. But, here's the twist: they're blindfolded."

After Green covers his eyes, Ross cracks, "It's not the first time he's worn a blindfold in my house by the way."

For the first round, Hart accuses Ross of "making a FaceTime call while sitting on the toilet" and Green correctly guesses his partner's plea of guilty.

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

The next round is even naughtier as Hart accuses Ross of "pleasuring yourself in a car."

Ross jokes, "Well, if listening to Madonna's greatest hits is pleasuring myself..." before pleading not guilty, which shocks Green.

"The answer is guilty, I'm just confused why he's giving me so much context," Green says.

Check out the LOL-worthy preview above.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

4

Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

Latest News

Kelly Rowland and More Celebs React to Sesame Place's Apology

Exclusive

Love Island USA's Singles Get Candid About Bedroom Fantasies

Exclusive

Check in to Peacock's The Resort With Chilling First-Look Pics

Ana de Armas Rivals Male Co-Stars in Sexy Suit at Netflix Premiere

Sophie Turner Steps Out for the First Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Sarah Hyland Reveals the "Wildest" Part of Her Bachelorette Party

Lili Reinhart Considers Her Future in Look Both Ways Trailer