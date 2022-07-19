Law and Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Shot and Killed on Set

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member is dead after a fatal shooting on set.

According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was shot while sitting in a car outside the Brooklyn set on the morning of July 19. The victim, who was saving parking spots for the production according to the NYPD, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.

The death is currently being investigated as a homicide, with the NYPD describing the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'4, of thin build wearing a black hoodie and black pants. No arrests have been made.

Police noted that the deceased wasn't employed by NBC or Universal Television, but rather a company doing work related to parking.

NBC and Universal Television expressed condolences to the victim's family in a statement. "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the statement reads. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."