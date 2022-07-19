Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night at NYC Hot Spot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently strolled out in style for a nighttime outing in New York City. See the couple's fashionable ensembles for their evening out together.

By Kisha Forde Jul 19, 2022 3:10 PMTags
CouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Pic of Daughter Lilibet

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in royal fashion.
 
The couple—who stopped by the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 18—enjoyed a stylish date night together in Tribeca just hours after their visit.
 
For their romantic evening (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dined at Italian hotspot, Locanda Verde), Meghan wore a strapless black-and-white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit, paired with black strappy sandals and red purse. As for Harry, he rocked a dark-blue button-down shirt with blue jeans and tan sneakers.
 
The pair's effortlessly chic night out came just hours after Harry delivered a keynote speech at the United Nations Headquarters in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day. During his speech, the Duke also recalled the moment he realized Meghan was his "soulmate."
 
"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he said, referring to the larger part of the country, of which Mandela derived. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again."

photos
Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry at Polo Game in California

"It's where I've felt closest to my mother [Princess Diana] and sought solace after she died," he continued. "And where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

Harry added, "And it's why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela's spirit and ideals–building on the progress he helped make possible." 
 
As for the rest of the itinerary for their NYC trip? We're keeping our eyes peeled.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

4

Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling After Becoming "Disfigured"

5

Finished Love Is Blind? Get Ready for Love Island USA

Latest News

Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling After Becoming "Disfigured"

Game of Thrones Execs Share More Details on Abandoned Spin-Off

Exclusive

Love Island USA: Shop the Towels From the Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Update on The Isle of the Dead

The Truth About Chrishell Stause and G Flip Engagement Rumors

Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters to Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived