Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shared a Major Update on The Walking Dead Spin-Off The Isle of the Dead

Let the madness begin!
Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed production is underway on the Walking Dead spin-off series The Isle of the Dead. The actor, who plays Negan, shared a photo of the pilot script to Instagram with the caption, "Here we go. Xxjd… and a shelf full of sonics."
The series will see Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City, which has been occupied by misfits and, of course, zombies. Fans will get six episodes in season one, which will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
Production on the new show comes just a few months after Jeffrey and Lauren wrapped filming on the final season of The Walking Dead. In April, Jeffrey wrote on Instagram that it's "going to take a bit to process" the end of the series, saying, "What a ride it's been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch @amcthewalkingdead? Thank you probably doesn't cover it, but it's all I got."
But when one door closes, another one opens. While The Walking Dead series is coming to an end, there are numerous spin-offs in the works at AMC, including Tales of the Walking Dead. Another planned spin-off was initially set to star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, the last two remaining original cast members, but the actress exited the show citing "logistical" issues.
Following Melissa's exit, Norman confirmed the show would be moving forward with Daryl as the main character. And while Melissa's exit was disappointing to TWD's avid fans, Norman said the actress deserves a break after devoting her life to this grueling series.
And not all hope is lost. As Norman previously said during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point and they might even meet up with some other characters down the road."
The Walking Dead is currently in its 11th and final season, with the series finale set to air in late 2022 on AMC.