Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shared a Major Update on The Walking Dead Spin-Off The Isle of the Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are reprising their The Walking Dead roles in the spin-off The Isle of the Dead, set in New York City.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 19, 2022 2:48 PMTags
TVJeffrey Dean MorganThe Walking DeadCelebrities
Watch: Happy Halloween From "The Walking Dead": E! News Rewind

Let the madness begin!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed production is underway on the Walking Dead spin-off series The Isle of the Dead. The actor, who plays Negan, shared a photo of the pilot script to Instagram with the caption, "Here we go. Xxjd… and a shelf full of sonics."

The series will see Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City, which has been occupied by misfits and, of course, zombies. Fans will get six episodes in season one, which will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Production on the new show comes just a few months after Jeffrey and Lauren wrapped filming on the final season of The Walking Dead. In April, Jeffrey wrote on Instagram that it's "going to take a bit to process" the end of the series, saying, "What a ride it's been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch @amcthewalkingdead? Thank you probably doesn't cover it, but it's all I got."

photos
Killer Secrets About The Walking Dead

But when one door closes, another one opens. While The Walking Dead series is coming to an end, there are numerous spin-offs in the works at AMC, including Tales of the Walking Dead. Another planned spin-off was initially set to star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, the last two remaining original cast members, but the actress exited the show citing "logistical" issues.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

Following Melissa's exit, Norman confirmed the show would be moving forward with Daryl as the main character. And while Melissa's exit was disappointing to TWD's avid fans, Norman said the actress deserves a break after devoting her life to this grueling series.

And not all hope is lost. As Norman previously said during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point and they might even meet up with some other characters down the road."

The Walking Dead is currently in its 11th and final season, with the series finale set to air in late 2022 on AMC.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

Latest News

Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling After Becoming "Disfigured"

Game of Thrones Execs Share More Details on Abandoned Spin-Off

Exclusive

Love Island USA: Shop the Towels From the Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Update on The Isle of the Dead

The Truth About Chrishell Stause and G Flip Engagement Rumors

Vanessa Bryant Takes Daughters to Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived