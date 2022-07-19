The Truth About Chrishell Stause and G Flip Engagement Rumors

Chrishell Stause's birthday bling is drawing a lot of attention.
While the Selling Sunset star doesn't turn 41 for a few more days, she celebrated the occasion a little early last weekend with a surprise dinner thrown by her co-stars and pals Jason Oppenheim and Emma Hernan. After Chrishell posted photos and videos from the event to Instagram July 17, some followers couldn't help but notice she was wearing a sparkly ring on that finger and wondered if it was from G Flip.
"Did I miss an engagement announcement?" one commenter wrote. "Is that a diamond ring?" Asked another, "Wait, is Chrishell engaged? I see a big diamond ring on her ring finger."
But don't start looking for a wedding invite. "They are in fact not engaged," Chrishell's rep told Us Weekly, noting the accessory "is just a ring and nothing else."
Chrishell announced her relationship with the Australian musician during the Selling Sunset season five reunion. Over the past few months, fans have watched the couple star in G Flip's "GET ME OUTTA HERE" music video, tour Australia and enjoy several date nights.
"I think my favorite part is just being around G," Chrishell told Vogue in a recent interview. "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."
Before dating G Flip, Chrishell was in a relationship with Jason. The real estate agent and the broker went public with their romance in July 2021, announcing their split five months later. At the time, Chrishell noted they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family, writing, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes." But in an interview with E! News, Jason, who was spotted kissing model Marie-Lou on a recent trip to Greece, said he and Chrishell are in a "great place."
When it comes to G Flip's thoughts on starting a family, the singer has expressed interest in becoming a parent one day. However, Chrishell knows they don't want to take this step right now. "G knows that I want to be a mom," Chrishell told Vogue, "and I know that that's not where they are right now in their life."
And they completely respect each other. "It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," Chrishell continued. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."