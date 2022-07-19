Why Issa Rae Felt She “Had” to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

Zach Hilty/BFA/Shutterstock

"Last year taught me that the balance needs to be planned in advance for me, because, otherwise, I would just work, work, work, work, work," she noted. "Even after Insecure, like a dummy, I did an episode of [Apple TV's] Roar."



She continued, "Then I flew to France and I was like, ‘Why did I need to do that? I could have taken that two weeks in between to chill and prepare and do all these things.' But I chose to do this episode. It was a great experience … but I know myself. I know how frustrated and/or tired I can get in some cases, and I'm not doing my best when I'm like that."



But before you shed some tears—Issa and her work will return to our TV screens very soon. Rap S--t, a new series Issa's producing, debuts on HBO Max July 21.

(Today and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)