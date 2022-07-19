Lizzo Says She Wants to Get “In the Middle” of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Watch : Lizzo's Juicy NSFW Plans for Future Date With Chris Evans

Lizzo wants some Kardashian action.

During a July 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the "Good As Hell" singer admitted that she's a fan of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's public displays of affection.

"Let me get in the middle of that," she told host Andy Cohen, adding that she "sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it."

Lizzo also noted, "It's about damn time they call me."

Travis and Kourtney—who tied the knot on May 22 in Italy—have been known to share hot and heavy kisses at public events, including a 2022 Grammys after-party at Delilah in Las Vegas. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News April 5. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun. Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love. They were showing major PDA and were really cute."