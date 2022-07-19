Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Deals on Jeans From Good American, Levi's & More Starting at $29

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's a lot to love about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, from all the great discounts on chic home goods and under $100 deals on designer bags, to exclusive beauty sets from top makeup and skincare brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Lancer and NARS. But one thing that's particularly special about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is that they release brand new styles for fall at discounted prices. If you want to score some great savings on jeans you'll be wearing all season long, we've rounded up the can't-miss deals you'll want to shop ASAP.
During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can score deals on jeans starting at just $29. Whether you're into skinny jeans, straight leg, flare or boyfriend fits, there's something for everyone. Top brands like Good American, Madewell, Rag & Bone, Hudson and Levi's are all included in the sale for really good discounts. For instance, you can snag this pair of super skinny Hudson jeans for nearly $100 off.
Be sure to check out Nordstrom's sale on jeans and denim today. Jeans are a popular item during the sale, so they tend to sell out fast. That's especially true for jeans from top brands. In short, don't hesitate if you see something you like.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles on jeans and denim. Check out our picks below.
Caslon High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans
These black straight leg jeans by Caslon feature a "shapely stretch" so you look good and feel comfortable. It typically goes for nearly $60, but during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get it for $39.
Caslon High Waist Flare Leg Jeans
If you love the look and feel of flare jeans, you'll want to check out this classic pair from Caslon. You can add it to your closet today for less than $40!
Wit & Wisdom Jeggings
These dark wash jeggings are a closet staple and are advertised to be "exceptionally soft and comfortable." According to reviewers, these jeggings live up to that. You'll be wearing these over and over once fall arrives. There are both regular and petite sizes, and sizes range from 00 to 16.
BP. Denim Jacket - Plus
This denim jacket from BP. is the kind of thing you can wear all year round. It features a shirred hem, which gives it a unique twist. Plus, the wash is highly versatile. During the anniversary sale, you can add it to your closet for $42.
Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Ankle Skinny Jeans
Wit & Wisdom ankle skinny jeans were made to flatter, and features 'Ab'Solution powermesh panels designed to "mold and hold." They're typically around $80, but during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get a pair for $50.
Kut From the Kloth Donna Fab Ab Skinny Jeans
These skinny jeans by Kut From the Kloth feature raw hems, quite a bit of stretch and Fab Ab front pockets made to flatten and shape. According to recent reviewers, these are "great jeans" that fit really well. Plus, the wash is really nice and such a great color for fall. These jeans typically cost $99, but you can get them on sale today for $66.
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's wedgie fit is a favorite among fans, and for good reason. It was inspired by their vintage cheeky jeans, and were made to accentuate your curves. In fact, shoppers say they get a ton of compliments when they put these on. Right now, you can snag these perfect-for-summer light wash jeans for $65. One the sale is over, the price goes up to $98.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans
The perfect jeans do exist! Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Straight Leg Jeans come highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. As one wrote, "These are probably the best pair of jeans I've ever owned. They cover your ankles, waist is nice and high, and both the boyfriend and female friends have commented on how good my butt looks in them."
During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these jeans are on sale for $75. We'd snap these up before they sell out!
Good American Good Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
Flaunt your good waist in Good American's Good Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans. It features a gap-proof contoured waistband and a leg lengthening high waist. It's originally $135, but you can snag a pair for $90 today. Sizes range from 00-26. We'd hurry with this deal as sizes are selling out fast.
Good American Good Legs High Waist Ripped Skinny Jeans
These ripped skinny jeans from Good American are the definition of casual-cool. They're originally $145, but you can get them on sale now for $95.
Joe's Honey Curvy Bootcut Jeans
You can't help but feel extra confident when you wear these sleek, flattering bootcut jeans by Joe's.
Rag & Bone Dre Slim Boyfriend Jeans
Sometimes, all you really need is one really good pair of jeans. These slouchy boyfriend jeans from Rag & Bone feature a dark wash, no distressing and a cool, relaxed fit. They typically cost $225, but you can get them today for $150.
Hudson Krista Super Skinny Ankle Jeans
Now here's a great deal you don't want to miss! During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can score these premium super skinny jeans from Hudson for nearly $100 off. They're low-rise and were made to have a lived-in, I've had these forever type of look.
