Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Los Angeles After Lawyer Debunks Claim He’s Working at Cayman Islands Hotel

Watch : Armie Hammer's Lawyer Addresses Those Concierge Rumors

Armie Hammer is back on U.S. soil.

The Call Me By Your Name star was seen outside of the Great White restaurant in the Venice area of Los Angeles on July 18, marking the first time he has been publicly photographed stateside since last year.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Armie was seen hugging it out with a friend before heading to lunch in Venice Beach. According to the witness, the 35-year-old—who kept his look casual wearing a blue graphic T-shirt, rolled up grey pants and brown flip-flops—had breakfast with a friend and then left.

The sighting comes just days after Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, shared an image of a flyer that appeared to show a photo of Armie working as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman.

"My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge," Muna tweeted on July 6, along with an image of the flyer. "I'm still not over it."