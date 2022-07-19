See the Sweet Note Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s Son Wrote to Dad During Filming

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Social Media Backlash "F--ked Up"

Chris Pratt keeps his kids close on set—even when things get a little gory.

The actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Prime Video's The Terminal List, posting a selfie on July 18 showing off his abs and fake bloody gash on his collarbone. Chris captioned the pic, "Lookin cut."

But eagle eyed fans noticed a little Easter egg in the mirror selfie, which appeared to be snapped in the bedroom of his on-set trailer.

Chris kept a yellow Post-it note stuck to a wooden beam in the room, which read, "See ya at 8:00 ish." The note was signed with a heart symbol from Jack, the 9-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Even his family noticed the adorable tribute from his eldest child. Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose sister Katherine is married to Chris, laughed at the sticky from beloved "jackkkooo." The account for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper wrote, "The note from Jack [heart emoji]."