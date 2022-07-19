Annie Murphy Wants to Fake Her Own Death in Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer

Annie Murphy is up to no good in the trailer for the second season of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself. Get your first look at her dirty deeds here.

It's time for Annie Murphy to finish the job.

The trailer for the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, premiering August 22 on AMC, features Allison (Murphy) pivoting to a new plan after she tried—and failed!—to kill husband Kevin (Eric Petersen) in season one.

Allison realizes that if she really wants to leave Kevin in the dust, she's going to have to get creative. 

So, Allison again entrusts the help of neighbor Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), who urges Allison, "Please don't say or do anything stupid."

That's when we see Allison Googling the words "fake your own death" at a public library.  

We'd say that qualifies.

As the unlikely duo carries out the new plan, Allison tells Patty, "I cannot do this without you and I care for you a great deal." 

Everyone deserves a friend who will help them disappear from their cable guy husband in order to get away from living a terrible existence as a stereotypical sitcom wife.

The trailer ends with Allison going six feet under herself, falling backwards into an empty grave. Gotta be careful in those graveyards at night.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The second season also features Allison and Patty dealing with Neil—Kevin's best friend and Patty's brother—who found out about their devious plan at the end of season one. 

According to a synopsis from AMC, "Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms."

In a very meta turn of events, the second season of Kevin Can F**k Himself welcomes a very special guest appearance in the form of Erinn Hayes, who starred on season one of the Kevin James-starring Kevin Can Wait, which is largely speculated to have been the inspiration for Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Hayes was unceremoniously fired from Kevin Can Wait after the show's first season, which was met with backlash from fans, who accused the show of improperly handling her departure. Her character Donna was killed off in the season two premiere.

Despite the hate, Kevin Can Wait's executive producer Rob Long defended the decision. 

"The goal was to give Kevin's character a real drive and a real predicament [involving] how a family comes back together [after tragedy]," he told TVLine at the time. "Also, out of respect for the character of Donna—and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her—it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character."

The second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

5

Prince Harry Recalls Finding His “Soulmate” in Meghan Markle

