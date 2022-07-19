Why Desus & Mero Won't Return for a Season 5

Watch : Desus & Mero Pay Tribute to Their Latinx Heritage

The Bodega Boys are closing up shop.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who rose to pop culture prominence with their podcast The Bodega Boys, will not be returning for a season five of their late night show Desus & Mero on Showtime.

A network statement obtained by TVLine said, "Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," and that the show's final episode, featuring guest Derek Jeter, aired June 23.

Desus confirmed the news on Twitter July 18, writing: "shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…."

The duo, who Showtime acknowleged "have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators" welcomed an impressive roster of guests to the show over its run, including like Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Denzel Washington, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Matt Damon and Glenn Close.