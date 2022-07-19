Insecure’s Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar in Tuscany

That's amore!
Actor Jay Ellis has tied the knot with Serbian model/actress Nina Senicar in a romantic ceremony in Italy.
The Insecure star shared a photo of him and his blushing bride on Instagram on July 18, along with their date of their wedding and a special message in Italian.
"July 9th, 2022," he wrote "Per sempre," which translates to "forever."
For the big day, Jay, 40, donned a burnt red, double-breasted tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana, styled with matching velvet loafers, while Nina, 36, wore a white strapless Dolce & Gabbana custom wedding gown, featuring a corseted bodice, full skirt and high-slit, according to Vogue.
Their 2-year-old daughter, Nora Grace served as the flower girl, wearing an adorable white dress with puffy sleeves.
Several of Jay's Insecure co-stars were in attendance, including Issa Rae, Prentice Penny and Yvonne Orji, per the fashion magazine. His Top Gun Maverick co-star Glen Powell and his Escape Room co-star Nik Dodani, actress Anna Kendrick and actor Peter Nelson also made the guest-list.
The couple—who have been together since 2015—got engaged on Dreamland Beach in Bali in January of 2019 and quickly began wedding planning.
"We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together," Nina told Vogue after the wedding, eventually settling on Villa Mangiacane, a property surrounded by vineyards in a small town called San Casciano in Tuscany.
But, after months of planning and even sending out invitations, their plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple rescheduled for 2021, but experienced a "family loss," forcing then to shift their date again to the following year.
But it was all worth the wait, as Jay told Vogue, "Seeing 200 people cheer and clap as I walked down the aisle got me."