RHOBH's Erika Jayne Sued for $745,000 by Nicolas Cage’s Ex Christina Fulton

Erika Jayne's legal battles wage on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is being sued by Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton, for nearly $745,000 over claims of fraud and theft, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The lawsuit was filed on July 15 and also names several former employees of Girardi & Keese, the law firm co-founded by Jayne's estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Fulton, who shares a son with Cage, alleges in the suit that Girardi and his former colleagues misappropriated her settlement funds—which totaled more than $924,000—to support their personal lifestyles. The payout was awarded in a personal injury dispute following a January 2016 car accident that left Fulton with several injuries. She was represented by Girardi & Keese at the time but is now alleging that she's only received a small portion of the settlement funds from the firm.

Echoing claims in the lawsuit, Fulton's attorney Ronald Richards told E! News in a statement on July 18 that she's thus far "had her settlement check forged, her money stolen within days of deposit, and was kept in the dark until our investigation uncovered what really happened."