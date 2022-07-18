YouTuber Kevin Samuels’ Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after the passing of controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels, new details surrounding his death have emerged. Find out more below.

More information surrounding YouTuber Kevin Samuels' passing have come to light.

The 53-year-old's cause of death has been attributed to hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, according to his autopsy obtained by E! News on July 18. The manner of death has been ruled as natural.

Kevin passed away on May 5, after Atlanta Police Department were called to a residence in response to "a person injured." When they arrived, the officers noticed first responders performing CPR on a man, who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of his apartment. A woman at the residence then identified the victim as the YouTuber.

Kevin's passing was confirmed by his mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, to NBC News on May 6. At the time, Beverly declined to release details on her son's death but said she found out the tragic news from social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told NBC News. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Kevin—who had over one million followers on Instagram—was known for sharing his controversial thoughts on dating. Prior to his death, he sparked outrage after insulting a 35-year-old single Black mother who asked for advice on how to meet a man who made the same six-figure salary that she did.

"Thirty-five, 13-year-old son, with a sketchy father, why would a man who is in the top 10 percent of earners, who women across the country want, want that?" he said in a December 2020 YouTube video. After he went on to call her "average looking at best," he added, "Women like you die alone, straight up. Because you think you're better than the men that you qualify for."

He described himself as both an influencer and Image Consultant.

