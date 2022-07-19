The Bachelorette: Find Out Why Gabby and Rachel Kicked a Contestant Out of the Mansion

It didn't take long for an unparalleled season of The Bachelorette to get awkward.
After Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia decided to forego a rose ceremony in the July 11 premiere episode, 29 men were still left vying for their attention.
With so many eligible contenders still in the running, Gabby and Rachel asked themselves a very important question: "How do we get them to show their abs?"
So, the co-Bachelorettes decided to throw a pageant requiring all of the men to wear a Speedo while showing off a special talent. Let's just say there was far more than just six packs on display.
After a show featuring juggling, nunchucks and Meatball pouring spaghetti sauce all over himself, Gabby and Rachel declared Aven, Logan, Brandan, Jason, Johnny and Colin the winners, and invited them all back to their digs for an after-party.
That's where things started to get uncomfortable.
During a conversation with Rachel, Jason told her that he had stronger feelings for Gabby. She was understandably taken aback, but recovered quickly and ended up kissing Logan. However, minutes later, Logan also kissed Gabby.
What a tangled Bachelorette web we have on our hands.
"I think that Logan is exploring both sides, which is what we're asking of the men," Gabby said. "But I already felt like I had a really strong connection with him and I was excited to see where things go. It feels weird."
When it came time for the first one-on-one dates of the season, Rachel chose Jordan V. for an afternoon of zero gravity, while Gabby picked Nate for a helicopter ride followed by a hillside hot tub dip.
One date went better than the other.
Despite telling a producer that "I want to like him a lot," Rachel was missing a spark with drag race driver Jordan and sent him home. Gabby, on the other hand, had a wonderful day with Nate, even after he revealed to her that he has a 6-year-old daughter at home. Gabby admitted that she wasn't sure if she is ready to be a mom, but gave Nate the rose and the two slow danced the rest of the night away.
The biggest drama was saved for the season's first rose ceremony. After Chris had previously admitted that he wouldn't be interested in sleeping with either Gabby or Rachel in the fantasy suites if they had been intimate with somebody else, a group led by Quincey, Jordan H. and Hayden debated if they should tell the Bachelorettes.
Quincey eventually decided it was imperative to tell Gabby and Rachel, explaining, "I think whoever overheard the conversation and doesn't bring it to their attention is basically keeping secrets from their wife."
A little extreme, but we'll take it.
After Gabby and Rachel were made aware of Chris' comments, which Rachel said made her feel "sexualized in a way," they confronted him. Gabby wasted no time in grilling Chris, asking, "Do you think it's appropriate to be talking about fantasy suites this early?"
He attempted to explain his comments, but it was clear the damage had already been done. Gabby and Rachel both asked him to leave. And despite an attempt to weasel his way back into the house, he was escorted out a second time.
When it finally came time for the rose ceremony, host Jesse Palmer explained that the roses would be a joint offering from both Gabby and Rachel. When the dust settled, Ryan, John, Brandan and Colin were left empty-handed and, thus, sent home.
At least they have a new pair of Speedos as a parting gift.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ET.