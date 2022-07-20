Why Chloe Kim Is Taking a Mental Health Break Before the Next Olympics

You can't be the best until you feel your absolute best.
At just 22 years old, Chloe Kim has made America proud by winning two Olympic gold medals in women's halfpipe. But more than five months after competing in Beijing, the athlete is pressing pause on competitions and focusing on herself.
"Everyone's mental health journey is different but for me, I'm acknowledging how beautifully difficult the past couple years have been for me," she exclusively shared with E! News. "Whether it be training, competing and trying to be as perfect as I possibly could be on the mountain."
Chloe said she's "totally good right now" and regularly participating in therapy. But after a well-deserved Olympic win, the athlete simply wanted to breathe before she got back on the mountain.
"It's just knowing that it could get overwhelming if I just went right back into it into another season," she said. "I'm just basically being a little cautious. I'm just putting myself first and just knowing that I can't handle it right now. I'm taking some time off. I'm going on vacation. It will be good."
At the same time, Chloe can't help but still get a little competitive. On July 16, she participated in the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. And on July 20, she will be attending the 2022 ESPYS, where she could win Best Athlete in Women's Action Sports.
"There's so many other incredible athletes nominated for that award," Chloe told E! News at the Dodger Stadium event over the weekend. "I'm just happy to go and be part of the vibe. It's always such an honor and it's always such a great time. It's always fun when I get to dress up, get full glam and everything."
Before she gets back into competing, Chloe is focused on expanding Togethxr, a new media company that describes itself as an "unapologetic platform where representation and equality is the norm."
With the help of Alex Morgan, Sue Bird and Simone Manuel, the athletes have created an inclusive and diverse community of game changers and barrier breakers. "I love seeing how big of an impact we've been able to make and inspire women especially," Chloe said. "I think that we really need something like this."
And before you ask about Chloe's future in the 2026 Olympics in Milan, the snowboarder is quick to remind fans that there's plenty of time to figure out what's best for her.
"I'm definitely looking forward to the next Olympics," she said. "I'm definitely planning on going. I'm always thinking about what's directly coming up and the Olympics are four years away, so I won't worry about that until 2025."
The 2022 ESPYS air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.