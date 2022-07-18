Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Was Up to Amid Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding to Ben Affleck

Watch : Here's Where Alex Rodriguez Was During Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot and her ex Alex Rodriguez broke a sweat.

Alex shared a look into what he's been up to since his ex-fiancée Jennifer tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16. So what's been on his agenda? The MLB star took to his Instagram Story one day after her wedding with a few clips of his workout at UCLA's Drake Stadium.

Alex's July 17 sweat session included him running up the stadium stairs, doing pull-ups and showing off some push-ups. His workout montage was paired with the audio of "Eye of the Tiger." Later in the day, A-Rod was all smiles as he posed on a balcony in jeans and a button-up shirt on his Instagram Stories. He added, "Excited to see my boys at Fox tonight. !!"

But rest assured, Alex didn't leave Fox Sports 1 fans hanging. That next morning, Alex gave fans a look at what went down behind the scenes at FS1.