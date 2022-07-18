Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Was Up to Amid Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez gave a look at his weekend plans after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez wed Ben Affleck in a Las Vegas ceremony. Learn what A-Rod has been doing amid their wedding.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez tied the knot and her ex Alex Rodriguez broke a sweat.

Alex shared a look into what he's been up to since his ex-fiancée Jennifer tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16. So what's been on his agenda? The MLB star took to his Instagram Story one day after her wedding with a few clips of his workout at UCLA's Drake Stadium.

Alex's July 17 sweat session included him running up the stadium stairs, doing pull-ups and showing off some push-ups. His workout montage was paired with the audio of "Eye of the Tiger." Later in the day, A-Rod was all smiles as he posed on a balcony in jeans and a button-up shirt on his Instagram Stories. He added, "Excited to see my boys at Fox tonight. !!"

But rest assured, Alex didn't leave Fox Sports 1 fans hanging. That next morning, Alex gave fans a look at what went down behind the scenes at FS1.

 

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

"Fired up to be back with my FOX family. Check us on FS1 from 3-5 ET," Alex wrote, alongside a video of himself and former baseball designated hitter David Ortiz hugging each other. Alex also posted a few selfies on the field including one with "my Dominican boys" David and Washington Nationals player Juan Soto.

Prior to the wedding in Vegas, Jennifer and Ben announced that they were engaged (for the second time) in April, about one year after Alex and Jennifer confirmed that they had called off their engagement.

At the time, Jennifer and Alex noted in a April 2021 statement to E! News, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."

