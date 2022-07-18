Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Completes Radiation Therapy Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts’ partner Amber Laign has completed a big milestone amid her breast cancer battle. See how the two celebrated below.

Robin Roberts is celebrating her partner Amber Laign's latest milestone.

The Good Morning America anchor shared an update on Amber's breast cancer battle on Instagram on July 18. In a video of Amber ringing a bell, Robin wrote, "Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment!"

She added, "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation."

In February, Robin revealed Amber's diagnosis in video on Twitter, where she also announced her plan to momentarily step away from the morning show to support her partner as she underwent chemotherapy.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," the 61-year-old said. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."

Robin knows all too well the importance of having a good support system in your life during these tough moments. 

In 2007, the broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer. And while she went on to beat the disease, five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare bone marrow disease. Thankfully, she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts.

A tearful Robin got candid about what it's been like for the two amid Amber's health struggles during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she said. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber—because she protected me and navigated for me," Robin said. "So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

