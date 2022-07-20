NBA Player Andrew Wiggins Shares Rare Glimpse Into His All-Star Life as a Girl Dad

Watch : Why Steph Curry Will "Kill it" as ESPYs Host

When it comes to the game of basketball, Andrew Wiggins is a total winner.

In just the past year alone, the Golden State Warriors player was named an All-Star and later won an NBA championship. While the milestones are nice, the greatest accomplishment this athlete may have is being dad to Amyah, 3, and 15-month-old Alayah.

"Being a girl dad is the best," Andrew exclusively shared with E! News. "There's nothing like it. I've got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best."

He added, "You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me. They're always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going."

There is another special someone in Andrew's life who makes it all possible. Credit has to go to his longtime girlfriend Mychal Johnson, who has been by his side since they met in high school.