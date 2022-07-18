Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Tristan Thompson is enjoying the Mediterranean as he prepares to be a father of four.
The Chicago Bulls star was spotted holding hands with an unidentified woman while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 17. According to photos and video obtained by TMZ, Tristan was seen wearing a floral button up shirt, while the woman rocked a patterned midi dress.
The 31-year-old has been in Greece since last week, partying and enjoying time in the sun. On July 15, the NBA star was spotted out at a club called the Bonbonniere, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
The news of Tristan's overseas PDA comes just days after a rep for his ex Khloé Kardashian—mom to daughter True Thompson, 4—confirmed that the two have a child on the way via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told E! News July 13. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
Though Khloé and Tristan are expanding their family, that does not mean that they will be reconciling their romance any time soon.
An insider told E! that the pair "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," adding, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
In December, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, alleging that he was the father of her son. The following month, the athlete confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee—who she named Theo Thompson—and issued an apology to Khloé.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Jan. 3. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
Tristan added, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
In addition to Theo and True, Tristan is also father to son Prince Thompson, 5, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.
Tristan's paternity drama is one of the main reasons the Good American CEO remained mum about the news of their second child for so long. On July 14, a second insider told E! News, "Khloé kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety. To protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."