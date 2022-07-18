Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!

Jennifer Lopez totally nailed her wedding day glam.

The JLO Beauty founder announced the heartwarming news that she married Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, writing in her "On the JLO" newsletter, "We did it!"

And in true Jennifer fashion, her bridal look was both timeless and head-turning. To mark the special occasion, the Marry Me actress wore not one, but two wedding gowns. She also stuck to her signature glam, rocking her famous nude lip and bronzy smoky eye that complemented her bouncy, blow-out waves.

But the star's wedding day look wasn't complete without a nude-ish gray nail color that matched her shiny silver wedding band.

Luckily, Jennifer's manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared details of the exact product he used for her oval-shaped claws: The Bio Seaweed Gel polish in the shade Are You Shore. We can't think of a more fitting name or hue for JLo to tie the knot in.