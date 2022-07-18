Exclusive

How Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli Are Preparing for Their Baby's Arrival

In a new exclusive interview with E! News, Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli opened up about what they’re most excited about in welcoming their new baby.

By Spencer Lubitz, Daisy Maldonado Jul 18, 2022 8:12 PMTags
CouplesCelebrities

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli are getting ready to expand their family.

In an exclusive interview with the couple on July 17, Lily—who is expecting her first child with the Twilight star—opened up about how her pregnancy journey has been unfolding thus far.

"It's been it's been super smooth and easy," she told E! News at the "Cali Cares" charity fundraising dinner hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry. "It was a pleasant surprise because it's different for everybody. So I kind of didn't know what was going to happen, you never know going in."

As for what she's most excited about when the baby arrives, it's simple. "I mean, we like each other so much," Lily said. "We get to have a little 50/50 of us."

Peter, who is also dad to three daughters—Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15—from his previous marriage to Jennie Garth, shared whether his experience as a parent will come in handy this time around.

read
Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Peter Facinelli

"It's been a minute since I had a kid but, it's kind of fun," he said. "It's kind of fun to do it all over again."

The 48-year-old actor then explained how different preparing for the new baby has been in comparison to having his last child fifteen years ago. "They have all new gadgets in there," Peter said. "Like they have these strollers that kind of go on their own and they rock the baby but I said I had a billion dollar idea the other day."

Omar Vega/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Wedding

3

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

And what is Peter's billion dollar idea? A baby bidet. He explained, "We just kind of like hold it over a little bidet and it cleans the baby."

Peter and Lily got engaged back in 2020 during a romantic beachside dinner in Mazatlan, Mexico. Last month, The Vanished star announced she was pregnant, sharing a selfie of her growing baby bump on Instagram, captioning the June 25 post, "Not a burrito belly."

 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Wedding

3

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

4

Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish

5

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

Latest News

Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Was Up to Amid Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Returns With a Twist

Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign Completes Cancer Radiation Therapy

Spanx Restocked Top-Selling White Pants That You Can’t See Through

Kristen Bell Returns to Central Park as a New Character

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman