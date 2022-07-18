How Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli Are Preparing for Their Baby's Arrival

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli are getting ready to expand their family.

In an exclusive interview with the couple on July 17, Lily—who is expecting her first child with the Twilight star—opened up about how her pregnancy journey has been unfolding thus far.

"It's been it's been super smooth and easy," she told E! News at the "Cali Cares" charity fundraising dinner hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry. "It was a pleasant surprise because it's different for everybody. So I kind of didn't know what was going to happen, you never know going in."

As for what she's most excited about when the baby arrives, it's simple. "I mean, we like each other so much," Lily said. "We get to have a little 50/50 of us."

Peter, who is also dad to three daughters—Luca Bella, 24, Lola Ray, 19, and Fiona Eve, 15—from his previous marriage to Jennie Garth, shared whether his experience as a parent will come in handy this time around.