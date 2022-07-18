Kim Fields Shares What It Was Like Reuniting With Good Times Co-Star Janet Jackson After 15 Years

This reunion was nothing but a good time.
Decades after sharing the screen on the hit sitcom Good Times, Kim Fields recently reunited with her former co-star, Janet Jackson, at the 2022 Essence Festival.
"It was so wonderful," Fields exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 18. Fields guest starred as Kim, a friend of Jackson's Millicent "Penny" Gordon Woods, in a pair of episodes on the CBS series, which ran from 1974 to 1979.
"We've been calling that 'the hug heard around the world,'" she continued. "We hadn't seen each other in about 15 years. And so, it was wonderful to see her, but we've known each other since I was seven."
The two each shared the special moment on Instagram, with Fields' captioning her post, "as if no time has passed…" Jackson wrote on hers, "So good to see u @kimfieldsofficial! LUV u."
Not long after appearing on Good Times, Fields went on to star as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey on the hit show The Facts of Life and can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws.
The 53-year-old actress also joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a one-season stint in 2015.
While Fields has played some iconic characters throughout her career, there's one role in particular that Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love said they'd love to see her reprise on the small screen: Regine Hunter from the '90s sitcom Living Single. And while Fields revealed she'd be down for a reboot, she also stated that "with reboots, you gotta be careful."
"You don't want to just throw everything together, like, 'What would we be doing now? What are these characters doing?'" Fields said. "These characters are so beloved. We love how people love Living Single."
Grateful that she and many of the show's stars—such as Queen Latifah, Kim Coles and Erika Alexander—have been booked and busy over the years, Fields noted that a potential revival should be "done in a way where it makes sense and that the audiences feel like 'Yes!' not like, 'C'mon y'all.'"
She added, "We'd rather have the characters really kind of, almost like curated and kind of just held together in that treasure chest."
The Upshaws season two, part one is now streaming on Netflix.