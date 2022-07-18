Kim Fields Shares What It Was Like Reuniting With Good Times Co-Star Janet Jackson After 15 Years

Watch : Kim Fields Gushes Over Reunion With Janet Jackson

This reunion was nothing but a good time.

Decades after sharing the screen on the hit sitcom Good Times, Kim Fields recently reunited with her former co-star, Janet Jackson, at the 2022 Essence Festival.

"It was so wonderful," Fields exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 18. Fields guest starred as Kim, a friend of Jackson's Millicent "Penny" Gordon Woods, in a pair of episodes on the CBS series, which ran from 1974 to 1979.

"We've been calling that 'the hug heard around the world,'" she continued. "We hadn't seen each other in about 15 years. And so, it was wonderful to see her, but we've known each other since I was seven."

The two each shared the special moment on Instagram, with Fields' captioning her post, "as if no time has passed…" Jackson wrote on hers, "So good to see u @kimfieldsofficial! LUV u."

Not long after appearing on Good Times, Fields went on to star as Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey on the hit show The Facts of Life and can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws.