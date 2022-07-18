Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Look Proves Corset Dresses Can Be Comfortable

Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York City in the most perfect outfit for the summer: a bright blue corset dress.

Jennifer Lawrence is a beauty in blue!

The Don't Look Up actress recently enjoyed an afternoon outing in New York City, wearing the perfect outfit for the summertime.

While out and about on July 15, J-Law looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless blue and white Tory Burch dress that mixed classic prints like gingham and plaid. The flowy design also featured a corset bodice that cinched the star's waist but in a way that actually looked comfortable and non-restrictive.

The A-lister tied her look together with bright orange mules, a dainty black handbag and a gold necklace. She also kept her makeup and hair simple, rocking a fresh face and natural-looking waves. 

Jennifer, who welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year, appeared to step out solo. However, it doesn't come as a surprise considering the Hunger Games actress has kept a low profile since the arrival of her little one, whose name or sex hasn't been publicly revealed.

Last November, Jennifer expressed just how important it is for her to protect her baby's privacy.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she told Vanity Fair for their December 2021 issue. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."

ZapatA/MEGA

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," the Silver Linings Playbook star added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

In that same interview, Jennifer shared a rare glimpse inside her marriage to Cooke, whom she wed in October 2019 in Rhode Island.

"I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him," she admitted. "I don't know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"

