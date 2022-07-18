Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Look Proves Corset Dresses Can Be Comfortable

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Debuts GOLDEN Baby Bump at "Don't Look Up" Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is a beauty in blue!

The Don't Look Up actress recently enjoyed an afternoon outing in New York City, wearing the perfect outfit for the summertime.

While out and about on July 15, J-Law looked effortlessly chic in a sleeveless blue and white Tory Burch dress that mixed classic prints like gingham and plaid. The flowy design also featured a corset bodice that cinched the star's waist but in a way that actually looked comfortable and non-restrictive.

The A-lister tied her look together with bright orange mules, a dainty black handbag and a gold necklace. She also kept her makeup and hair simple, rocking a fresh face and natural-looking waves.

Jennifer, who welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year, appeared to step out solo. However, it doesn't come as a surprise considering the Hunger Games actress has kept a low profile since the arrival of her little one, whose name or sex hasn't been publicly revealed.