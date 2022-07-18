Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands During Outing in Croatia

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have taken their romance overseas.
On July 17, the Spiral actor and Boston Legal actress were photographed vacationing in Croatia, smiling and holding hands as they walked the streets of the city of Dubrovnik.
Rock kept things casual in a black button-down shirt, black jeans, aviator sunglasses and a fedora hat, while his girlfriend rocked a blue jumpsuit, black sandals and a cream purse.
Earlier that day, the pair were spotted spending time on a yacht alongside Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.
Rock and Bell's latest outing comes after they were seen together on multiple occasions during the 4th of July weekend. On July 2, they were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that Rock and Bell were holding hands when they first arrived at the Italian restaurant but kept a low-profile throughout their meal.
The following day, the Saturday Night Live alum and In a World actress had lunch at the Coast Restaurant. Bell sported a white T-shirt, while Rock wore a baseball hat as they ate together.
After their Independence Day festivities wrapped up, Rock and Bell's romance was officially confirmed.
"They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News July 7. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
Bell's new relationship comes almost two years after she announced her divorce from tattoo artist Scott Campbell. In a statement shared on her Instagram in October 2020, the Children's Hospital star vowed that she and Campbell "will continue to be parental comrades in arms" for daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5, despite ending their seven-year union.
Rock, on the other hand, was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he shares daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. After 18 years of marriage, the couple split in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. The Everybody Hates Chris star then dated actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, before splitting in 2020.