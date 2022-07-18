Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands During Outing in Croatia

Watch : Chris Rock's Mom SPEAKS OUT on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have taken their romance overseas.

On July 17, the Spiral actor and Boston Legal actress were photographed vacationing in Croatia, smiling and holding hands as they walked the streets of the city of Dubrovnik.

Rock kept things casual in a black button-down shirt, black jeans, aviator sunglasses and a fedora hat, while his girlfriend rocked a blue jumpsuit, black sandals and a cream purse.

Earlier that day, the pair were spotted spending time on a yacht alongside Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rock and Bell's latest outing comes after they were seen together on multiple occasions during the 4th of July weekend. On July 2, they were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that Rock and Bell were holding hands when they first arrived at the Italian restaurant but kept a low-profile throughout their meal.