Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spark Reunion Rumors With Outing to Friend’s Wedding

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Get Cozy in the Hamptons

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together?

A month after the two called it quits, the supermodel and the NBA star appear to be getting back in the game. In fact, the duo attended their friend's wedding together over the weekend in Napa, Calif.

In a mirror selfie shared on Kendall's Instagram Story on July 17, the Kardashians star—dressed in formal attire—struck a pose while a man in a suit placed a hand on her hip. Although their faces were out of the frame and she did not tag Devin, the mystery man in question can be seen wearing a thick gold band on his right hand ring finger, a signature jewelry piece often worn by the Phoenix Suns player.

Jewelry sleuthing aside, that's not the only compelling evidence that confirms it was Devin in the photo. In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, the pair can be seen at the wedding walking around together—wearing the same outfits as the ones in Kendall Instagram Story.