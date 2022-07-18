Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spark Reunion Rumors With Outing to Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner hinted that she might be back on with her rumored ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in a new photo shared on Instagram. See the pic below.

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? 

A month after the two called it quits, the supermodel and the NBA star appear to be getting back in the game. In fact, the duo attended their friend's wedding together over the weekend in Napa, Calif.

In a mirror selfie shared on Kendall's Instagram Story on July 17, the Kardashians star—dressed in formal attire—struck a pose while a man in a suit placed a hand on her hip. Although their faces were out of the frame and she did not tag Devin, the mystery man in question can be seen wearing a thick gold band on his right hand ring finger, a signature jewelry piece often worn by the Phoenix Suns player. 

Jewelry sleuthing aside, that's not the only compelling evidence that confirms it was Devin in the photo. In a video shared by a fan account on Instagram, the pair can be seen at the wedding walking around together—wearing the same outfits as the ones in Kendall Instagram Story.  

 

Their recent reunion isn't the first time they've been spotted in the same place since their split. 

Earlier this month Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, spent the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons and attended Fanatics owner Michael Rubin's star-studded holiday party. Following their outing, a source told E! News that the two arrived together and "Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night."

 

The insider added, "They both were hanging out at the bar taking shots of 818 Tequila and Devin was grabbing rosé for them to also drink. Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him throughout the night."

While Kendall and Devin have yet to confirm their current relationship status, the 818 Founder's latest pic is a sign they plan to stay in each other's lives—romance or not.

