Hailey Bieber's Sexy Avocado Green Dress Will Make You Say "Holy Guacamole"

Hailey Bieber's latest style moment is the epitome of "guac is extra but so am I."
The Rhode Skin founder made her Instagram followers go wild after she showcased a plunging chartreuse Versace dress, which recently debuted during the brand's bondage-inspired fall/winter 2022 collection.
"love an avocado moment," the 25-year-old captioned her July 17 post, alongside a photo dump of her stylish ensemble.
The statement-making number, which clung to the body like a fitted glove, featured a risqué scoop neckline with a boned corset top. Versace's famous gold Medusa head medallion added a touch of glamour as it held one of the dress's straps together. Plus, this look was basically the older sister version of the hot pink Versace mini-dress she wore last month.
Hailey also shared a few behind-the-scenes pics of her beauty look, which entailed a close-up shot of her signature glossy nude lip, glowy rosy cheeks and bushy brows.
The model's close friends and followers commented on her fabulous attire, including the designer of the dress.
"Wow….!!!" Donatella Versace commented. "You are BREATHTAKINGLY beautiful Hailey."
Celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, replied, "Perfection." Supermodel, Megan Roche, summed up the look best, adding, "holy guacamole."
Not that Hailey needs a reason to get dolled up, but she dressed to the nines to celebrate Lauren Rothberg's wedding. Lauren, who is Rhode Skin's Head of Brand, married Michael Ratner in California's Napa Valley, per her Instagram Stories.
And Hailey wasn't the only celebrity to attend the wedding.
Kendall Jenner shared snaps of the couple's big day on Instagram Stories. In one photo, The Kardashians star posed in a body-hugging satin black maxi from Dries Van Noten. She kept the focus on the design, as she styled her hair in a sleek updo and kept her makeup simple with a soft smoky eye. Kendall also sparked reunion rumors with ex-Devin Booker since she cheekily posted a photo of her and a mystery man (who looked remarkably similar to the NBA star) at the wedding.
From Hailey's avocado-green look to Kendall's eyebrow-raising plus one, this weekend proved to be memorable for the two!