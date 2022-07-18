Jill Zarin Clarifies Comments About Tamra Judge's Rumored RHOC Return

The latest Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 casting news has come from an unexpected source.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin spoiled via social media that her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Tamra Judge will reportedly reclaim her orange on the upcoming season of RHOC.
"And Tamra's coming back, and my friend Vicki's [Gunvalson] not happy," Jill said in the July 16 video. After deleting it from her Instagram story, Jill's video was later reposted to Twitter by a Bravo fan account and quickly caught Tamra's attention.
"Go f--k yourself @JillZarin!" Tamra responded to the video on Twitter. "You thirsty bitch!"
Jill took the chance to clear the air surrounding Tamra's alleged return exclusively with E! News at her Luxury Luncheon event on July 16, saying, "I read online that she's coming back. I'm not a source. That's what I heard."
She continued, "I don't know anything. I don't know if she has a contract. That's what I heard from other people. I don't know anything about anything except myself."
RHOC season 17 would mark Tamra's return to the long-running show after two seasons off, her last appearance being season 14 in 2019. She announced her departure in an Instagram post in January 2020, writing, "It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys."
This new casting rumor comes after season 16 stars Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong announced they would be not be returning next season earlier this month. Both Noella and Jen experienced marital issues during their time on the show and are currently in the process of divorces from their spouses James Bergener and Ryne Holliday, respectively.
New episodes of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club drop every Thursday on Peacock.
