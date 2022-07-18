Westworld's Aurora Perrineau Breaks Down Shocking Episode 4 Twist

Watch : Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return

Aurora Perrineau is going with the flow.

In the third episode of Westworld season four, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) drags Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to the barren desert, where they meet a group of rebels, including the mysterious C (Aurora). Bernard tells her about a weapon that can help fight Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), but her friends are weary to trust the duo. Nonetheless, she takes a chance on them and follows them into the unknown—an idea that Aurora is familiar with.

When she joined the series for season four, the actress was completely in the dark about her character, who is revealed to be Frankie, the daughter of Caleb (Aaron Paul), in the July 17 episode. "The thing is with Westworld you don't really know what you're signing on to until you're there," she told E! News. "You get a script and you're like, 'Oh, okay, that's what I'm doing.'"

The secrecy made it slightly difficult to prepare for the sand-filled journey she and her co-stars had to take to find the weapon, a.k.a. Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), but as she put it, "You just got to be game and have fun."