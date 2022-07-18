Westworld's Aurora Perrineau Breaks Down Shocking Episode 4 Twist

Westworld's newest star Aurora Perrineau discussed her character's surprise connection to Aaron Paul's Caleb and what she knew before joining the HBO series.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 18, 2022 4:07 PMTags
TVAaron PaulCelebrities
Watch: Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return

Aurora Perrineau is going with the flow.

In the third episode of Westworld season four, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) drags Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to the barren desert, where they meet a group of rebels, including the mysterious C (Aurora). Bernard tells her about a weapon that can help fight Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), but her friends are weary to trust the duo. Nonetheless, she takes a chance on them and follows them into the unknown—an idea that Aurora is familiar with.

When she joined the series for season four, the actress was completely in the dark about her character, who is revealed to be Frankie, the daughter of Caleb (Aaron Paul), in the July 17 episode. "The thing is with Westworld you don't really know what you're signing on to until you're there," she told E! News. "You get a script and you're like, 'Oh, okay, that's what I'm doing.'"

The secrecy made it slightly difficult to prepare for the sand-filled journey she and her co-stars had to take to find the weapon, a.k.a. Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), but as she put it, "You just got to be game and have fun."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And enjoying herself was easy when filming with Jeffrey and Luke, who she described as "big brothers." Aurora confirmed they're just as funny in real life, saying, "It's an ongoing all day dad-joke fest."

John Johnson/HBO

As for what's to come in the remaining four episodes of season four, Aurora isn't giving anything away, though she promised questions will be answered. "You'll see what the whole situation is with all the rebels and why we're all there and what's transpired," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "You'll see some backstory happening."

Currently, Charlotte Hale has infected New York City with the mind-controlling flies and is manipulating the citizens through musical tones emitted from the tower. Frankie/C and the rest of the rebels are trying to stop Charlotte and the New World Order's takeover, which is why Frankie was so willing to follow Bernard to Maeve's location. As Aurora said, "When you really want something, you sometimes do things against your best judgment. I think that's maybe where she's at. Her crew doesn't want this thing as much as she wants it."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

But will it all work out? See what happens when Westworld airs Sunday on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4
Exclusive

Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck

5

All the Details on Jennifer Lopez’s Dresses for Wedding to Ben Affleck

Latest News

Westworld's Aurora Perrineau Breaks Down Shocking Twist

Update!

BaubleBar $3 Deals: Last Day to Shop the 29 Best Discounts

Exclusive

Jackie Goldschneider Addresses RHONJ Season 13 Cast Rumors

How Southern Charm Is Tied to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

How the League of Their Own Series Will Differ From the Film

Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim & Chrishell Stause Are in a "Great Place" After Split

Glee’s Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge