Westworld's Aurora Perrineau Breaks Down Shocking Episode 4 Twist

Aurora Perrineau is going with the flow.
In the third episode of Westworld season four, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) drags Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to the barren desert, where they meet a group of rebels, including the mysterious C (Aurora). Bernard tells her about a weapon that can help fight Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), but her friends are weary to trust the duo. Nonetheless, she takes a chance on them and follows them into the unknown—an idea that Aurora is familiar with.
When she joined the series for season four, the actress was completely in the dark about her character, who is revealed to be Frankie, the daughter of Caleb (Aaron Paul), in the July 17 episode. "The thing is with Westworld you don't really know what you're signing on to until you're there," she told E! News. "You get a script and you're like, 'Oh, okay, that's what I'm doing.'"
The secrecy made it slightly difficult to prepare for the sand-filled journey she and her co-stars had to take to find the weapon, a.k.a. Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), but as she put it, "You just got to be game and have fun."
And enjoying herself was easy when filming with Jeffrey and Luke, who she described as "big brothers." Aurora confirmed they're just as funny in real life, saying, "It's an ongoing all day dad-joke fest."
As for what's to come in the remaining four episodes of season four, Aurora isn't giving anything away, though she promised questions will be answered. "You'll see what the whole situation is with all the rebels and why we're all there and what's transpired," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "You'll see some backstory happening."
Currently, Charlotte Hale has infected New York City with the mind-controlling flies and is manipulating the citizens through musical tones emitted from the tower. Frankie/C and the rest of the rebels are trying to stop Charlotte and the New World Order's takeover, which is why Frankie was so willing to follow Bernard to Maeve's location. As Aurora said, "When you really want something, you sometimes do things against your best judgment. I think that's maybe where she's at. Her crew doesn't want this thing as much as she wants it."
But will it all work out? See what happens when Westworld airs Sunday on HBO.