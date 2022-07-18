RHONJ 's Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Season 13 Cast Rumors & Spills on Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Is there a Real Housewives of New Jersey casting shakeup ahead?
With season 13 filming well underway, rumors regarding Jackie Goldschneider's Housewife standing have arisen online, especially after Frank Catania, the ex-husband of Jackie's co-star Dolores Catania, hinted at her possible demotion to "friend-of" in a recent interview.
Though she can't confirm nor deny the rumors, Jackie exclusively told E! News that she is currently "filming all the time."
"I filmed yesterday, I'm filming tomorrow, I'm filming all next week," she revealed. "So really, no matter what Bravo's decides—and sometimes they make these decisions at the last second—no matter what they decide, I go into filming doing the same exact thing that I've been doing for the past five years."
Jackie continued, "I'm really okay with anything, because it's out of my hands. That being said, I don't know what they're going to ultimately decide. But whatever they do decide, I'm fine with it."
Despite rumors about her Housewife status, Jackie has had the perfect distraction from all the chatter: co-star Teresa Giudice's upcoming wedding.
"Despite the fact that Teresa and I have had our ups and downs, I really do want to see her have a happy ending," the 45-year-old told E! News. "I love a wedding. I think it's beautiful."
Jackie also showed some love for Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, who popped the question to the Bravo star in October 2021.
"I really like Louie and everyone really likes Louie and I think it's really nice to see their relationship come full circle," she added. "We all saw when she was single and then when she met him and their courtship—so it's fun to see her get married."
Jackie also told E! News that she's not sure which other housewives will also be in attendance when Teresa walks down the aisle in New Jersey in a few weeks. "I wasn't privy to everyone's invitation," the reality star revealed. "But you never know."
