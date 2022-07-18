Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's "Really Special" Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!

Prepare to be on the floor over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding details.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and the Oscar winner are officially married after tying the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. Lopez confirmed the news in a message to fans via her "On The JLo" newsletter on July 17. "We did it," the Hustlers actress, who was previously engaged to Affleck in the early aughts before their 2004 split, wrote. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Now, E! News has learned exclusive details about the couple's exchange of vows. "It was very spur of the moment," a source close to Lopez tells E! News. "They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family."

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.