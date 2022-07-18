Jason Oppenheim Says He and Chrishell Stause Are in a "Great Place" After Their Breakup

Who says exes can't be friends?

Chrishell Stause started the celebrations for her 41st birthday a few days early alongside her closest pals, including ex Jason Oppenheim. With some help from their Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, Jason pulled off a surprise birthday dinner for Chrishell at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

"Emma and I did that together, and Emma pulled off the surprise aspect of it," Jason exclusively told E! News July 17 at the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena on behalf of their brand Caliwater to benefit No Kid Hungry. "I didn't think that was a good idea because I wasn't sure that we could pull it off, but we did."

Indeed, it looks like Jason and Chrishell are on good terms following their split. "Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we're back, we're in a great place," the Oppenheim Group owner continued. "I think we're both really happy right now, and we get along really well. And I think that's evident by, you know, last night. I mean, I was honored to be able to be with her on her birthday and it was a really, really good night. We're so hungover."