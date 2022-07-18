Emilia Clarke Says She’s “Missing” Parts of Her Brain After Surviving 2 Aneurysms

Watch : Emilia Clarke Survived 2 Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysms

Emilia Clarke is sharing more details about the health scares that almost ended her life.

The Game of Thrones star, 35, said that she went through the "most excruciating pain" while suffering from two separate aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

"The amount of my brain that is no longer usable—it's remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions," Clarke shared during an interview on BBC's Sunday Morning. "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that."

The actress then recalled the times she saw scans of her brain after the aneurysms, saying that there's "quite a bit missing" from that vital organ.

"Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second, it's gone," Clarke continued. "So, the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone."