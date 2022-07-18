Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby No. 3

A new member has joined the Big Brother family.
Jessica Graf and husband Cody Nickson welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Atlas Nickson, on July 16.
The reality stars shared the exciting news with their fans on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson. 07.16.22. 6lb 1oz," alongside a picture of themselves smiling as Jessica holds the baby in the delivery room.
"From the second we met, we've always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream," the pair shared in a statement to US Weekly. "Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We're so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!"
Several of Jessica and Cody's Big Brother family sent their congratulations to the couple, including Tommy Bracco, who wrote, "This family is the ultimate goals. Congratulations Nicksons!!!"
Morgan Willett commented, "congratulations you two!!!! So exciting! (also Jessica how do you look this stunning after just giving birth?!?)," while Elena Davies wrote, "Can't wait to love on her!!!!!!"
Jessica and Cody met on the set of season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 before going on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race. The following year, they tied the knot and began building their family.
In March 2019, the pair welcomed their first daughter Maverick, 3, and in 2020, they welcomed their second daughter Carter, 1. Cody is also a dad to 10-year-old daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.
Jessica and Cody have always been open about wanting to have a big family. In October 2021, the father of four raved about how grateful he was to have met his wife through reality TV.
"I had no idea that one day I would be on [Big Brother], nor that it would change the course of my life forever," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don't say that lightly. Since the day we met, we've spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family."