Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Share Pregnancy Details

A new member has joined the Big Brother family.

Jessica Graf and husband Cody Nickson welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Atlas Nickson, on July 16.

The reality stars shared the exciting news with their fans on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson. 07.16.22. 6lb 1oz," alongside a picture of themselves smiling as Jessica holds the baby in the delivery room.

"From the second we met, we've always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream," the pair shared in a statement to US Weekly. "Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We're so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!"

Several of Jessica and Cody's Big Brother family sent their congratulations to the couple, including Tommy Bracco, who wrote, "This family is the ultimate goals. Congratulations Nicksons!!!"